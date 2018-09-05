Audio company centralises its operations at new base in Shefford

A company moving in to Shefford has centralised its warehousing and head office in the town.

Premium sound-system distributor 2B Heard has found a new home in Shefford, thanks to a six figure commercial mortgage from HSBC UK.

The business, which was set up in 2015, is the exclusive distributor in the UK and Ireland for premium Italian pro audio brand K-Array, whose professional loudspeaker solutions are hailed worldwide for their sleek style and innovative technology.

The new warehouse and head office has enabled 2B Heard to bring all warehousing facilities in-house and increase its stocking capacity, saving the business eight per cent in yearly spend. 2B Heard previously used a third-party warehouse to stock its products, limiting the company’s ability to grow.

Dave Wooster, director at 2B Heard, said: “Our new warehouse and expanded range of products will further enhance our growing portfolio of customers, providing them with audio solutions backed by the highest level of technical support. Our HSBC Relationship Manager, Priyesh Vaghela, has been integral to this expansion, making the process as smooth as possible.”

2B Heard has also secured contracts with world-renowned mixing console manufacturer Solid State Logic and Astro Spatial Audio, the world’s leading independent solution for object-based immersive audio in live entertainment.

Both are spearheading the development of the professional audio field, placing 2B Heard in a leadership position within the UK and Ireland. To support this, HSBC UK has also provided the business with a £30,000 loan to purchase a portfolio of demonstration products from Solid State Logic and Astro Spatial Audio to aid sales.

Andrew Franklin, HSBC UK Area Director for Business Banking in Bedfordshire, said: “Having only been trading for just three years, 2B Heard has already proven itself in the professional audio market and continues to grow year-on-year.

“We’re delighted to have been able to support the business with its ambitious expansion plan and look forward to working with the team as they embark on this next stage of growth.”

2B Heard provides premium-sound solutions to the business, leisure and entertainment sectors from theatres and conference rooms through to restaurants and concert venues. The business manages the entire installation process from distribution through to installation and servicing. The business has recently delivered high profile projects for the Royal Opera House London, HSBC Tower and Guildford Cathedral.