Awards galore may be on their way for Fae

An employee at a self-build company is looking forward to a week of award ceremonies which will see her up for four awards.

Fae Perkins, marketing manager at Potton, was due to attend the 18th Construction Marketing Awards (CMAs) at the Radisson Blu Portman Square in London last night (Thursday, November 30) where her team are finalists in three award categories – Best Use of Advertising, Best Use of Content Marketing, and Marketing Team of the Year.

Today, Fae is off to the finals for a Young Business Person of the Year award at the SME National Business Awards at Wembley Stadium. An award that recognises not only the work she is doing at Potton but in her own hair extensions business, Bond Hair, which she works in around her full-time job.

Fae said: “I am thrilled to be shortlisted for four awards and cannot believe that the award ceremonies have fallen on consecutive nights like this!

“I set up Bond Hair, fitting keratin-bonded hair extensions that utilise flat protein tips instead of glue to wrap around the hair, at the age of 21. As well as running this as a lifestyle business for the last eight years, I have been working hard at Potton and studying for a Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) qualification, which I completed earlier this year.”

The Potton marketing team, which consists of just Fae and marketing executive Becky Cousins, has been extremely busy during 2017.

This year saw the 25th anniversary of the company’s show centre and Potton embarked on a advertising campaign that combined on and offline activities, including print and web display advertisements, and a video showcasing the Potton show homes and encouraging visitor footfall with the strapline ‘Isn’t it time you visited?’.

The campaign resulted in an 11% rise in visitors and a 100% increase in the number visitors with a building plot, showing the campaign reached the target demographic.

The Best Use Of Content Marketing award shortlisting was in recognition of Potton’s glossy Build Beautiful magazine, a publication that came out of a decision Fae made to replace Potton’s ideas book and price guide literature pack, which costed the company more than £3.50 an item, with an easy to read content-led magazine that costs just under 25p a copy. The magazine talks to prospective customers providing useful information and now reaches an audience of 100,000 as opposed to 5,000.

Fae, who was also shortlisted in the Emerging Talent category for the CMAs back in 2014, added: “It is always great to be shortlisted for an award but the CMAs are so competitive with so many big brands in the running, so I am especially proud.

“Having said that, I can’t help but feel particularly proud to be up for the Marketing Team of the Year award. Entrants can be from a team between 2-50 so we are at the bottom end in terms of numbers with just Becky and I looking after all of the marketing activity for both Potton and its parent company Kingspan Timber Solutions. I genuinely feel that we, as a team, deserve this recognition as we both work so hard to achieve these results with just the two of us in terms of resources.”

For more information on Potton, go to www.potton.co.uk. To find out more about Bond Hair, go to www.bondhair.com