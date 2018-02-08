Babyballet owner in finals for parents at work awards

A ballet teacher who runs classes for tots in Biggleswade is a finalist in the National Mum and Working Awards.

The selection follows Lauren Shepherd’s success in winning the ‘Best New Business’ Award at last year’s Bedfordshire Business Women Awards.

Lauren launched Babyballet Biggleswade in 2015 and now has 300 little dancers attending classes, a team of teachers and has expanded into Bedford.

Lauren said: “Babyballet has given me the chance to be a mum, work flexible hours, nurture little stars into beautiful dancers and watch them follow their dreams just like I did.”

The Mum and Working Awards, hosted by Natwest, celebrate individuals, businesses, charities and networks demonstrating how working practice and family-life can go hand in hand.

Lauren said: “I am delighted to have been chosen as a finalist in the ‘Inspiring Business Parent’ category. This is a huge accolade as there was a record number of entries – over 6,500 entries across three categories.” The awards are on March 6. Visit www.babyballet.co.uk or call Lauren on 07719 713077.