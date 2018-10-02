Bag a bargain at nearly new sale in Biggleswade of baby and children’s clothes and goods

Savvy parents and parents-to-be in the Biggleswade area can find top quality baby and children’s clothes and other goods at a sale being held in town.

Catering for youngsters aged 0-8 years, there will be toys, bikes and baby and children’s equipment at the NCT nearly new sale.

The NCT Biggleswade, Sandy and District Branch sale is on Saturday, October 13 at Stratton Upper School, from 10.30am to noon. NCT members with a valid card are admitted at 10.15am.

NCT Nearly New Sales offer excellent quality used baby and children’s items and shoppers can look to save up to 75% on the price of most goods.

Families with baby and toddler items they no longer need can ensure they go to a good home through the sale. They’ll make some cash too as sellers keep 75% of the proceeds with the rest being donated to the charity for local and national projects.

A spokeswoman for the branch said: “Our volunteers ensure that the quality of the goods at our sales is excellent and shoppers can bag some real baby bargains. Whether you’re buying, selling or both you can be sure you’re helping to support other parents in the area by funding NCT’s vital work.

“Did you know there’s a feeding counsellor at The Children’s Centre who has helped countless women to initiate and maintain feeding? Did you know that she’s not funded by the NHS, or the council, but by the volunteers at your local NCT?

There is someone local on hand to help if women decide to breastfeed and need a bit of extra help. However, without our sales this valuable local resource would be lost. So, if you’ve ever used her services, know someone who has, or just think it’s a great thing for new parents to have right on their doorstep, please help us make our sales a success.”

The spring nearly new sale consisted of over 50 volunteers throughout the sale sorting through around 10,000 sale items and raised over £2,000 for charity.

Nearly New Sales are open to everyone, not just NCT members, and there are around 400 held annually in the UK. The income generated from these sales helps the charity support parents, fund helplines, provide breastfeeding counsellors, train antenatal teachers and offer many more services.

For more information, visit www.nct.org.uk/nns