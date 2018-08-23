Balague: Injury halts opening fixture for Biggleswade women’s side

An unfortunate injury sustained by one of our opponents led to the premature end of Biggleswade United’s first match since we re-formed our ladies first team.

We were winning 4-1 when the match was abandoned after 27 minutes when one of the Welwyn Pegasus ladies suffered a suspected broken leg, not the happiest of outcomes to our first ladies first team game which featured a side made up of a mixture of first team players, triallists and under 16s

Despite the unfortunate outcome we certainly showed enough in less than half an hour, especially bearing mind that Welwyn play two divisions above us, to suggest that the future bodes well for the female section of the club.

And things are also looking up for the first team having bounced back from our FA Cup defeat with a 1-0 win over London Tigers, a result much more convincing that the scoreline would suggest.

We have been drawn away in the FA Vase match against Eastern Counties League Division One side Wormley Rovers, although the match will be played at Second Meadow because our opponents can not play on their Recreation Ground pitch until the completion of the cricket season.

Instead of the usual Saturday afternoon kick off we will be playing the game on Friday night (August 31).

I love Friday night football because it allows for a different kind of atmosphere and is, for me, a perfect way to start the weekend. It also gives players and coaches a much welcome opportunity to enjoy a rare free weekend. I would love to be able to play more games on a Friday night although the FA, do not share my enthusiam for them.

Against Tigers, the influence in training of Jimmy Martin and his assistant Emilio Gutierrez was very much in evidence and it is pleasing to see their message beginning to get across. Emilio is a young Pro-licenced Spanish coach who has decided to leave his roots and the comfort zone of his own country, family and friends to try to establish himself in English football.

In addition to his duties with the first team he is also looking after our Elite Development Programme which we are running alongside Stevenage.

I am looking forward very much to seeing the progress being made by Keith Castles and Nyasha Sagwete who are running our Under 23s. The role they play as a team will be vital in helping to create a platform from which the players can show first team coach Jimmy Martin that they are ready to make the final step and graduate into the first team. This has always been the plan and we all need to work together to ensure that it comes to fruition.

On Saturday we have a break from league duties when we visit Tring Corinthians AFC in the League Challenge Trophy. See you there.