Ballet tots step out in pjyamas for Pudsey

Young stars who have fun at ballet classes in Biggleswade danced away to help needy children.

Babyballet Biggleswade little dancers kept their pyjamas on to raise funds for the Children in Need appeal,

The group danced from November 11 to 17 and managed to raise a fantastic £409.11 - and needless to say are over the moon with their efforts.

Owner and dance teacher of Babyballet Biggleswade Miss Lauren said: “We had so much fun and throughout the UK all of the Babyballet stars raised an amazing £16,477.52.”

The classes are held at The Weatherley Centre and Orchard Community Centre in Biggleswade.

Babyballet was founded by a mum and daughter team in 1999 and now has over 100 franchised and licensed schools teaching over 20,000 children every week in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Babyballet offers four stages of ballet dance classes, for young children aged 6 months to 6 years. Teachers all undergo Babyballet training, and with professional dance and teaching experience, they strive to create a fun, friendly and inclusive experience for everyone – no matter what your child’s age or ability.

The classes also offer a way for parents and carers to meet up and make new friends too.

The programme fits well within the UK Government’s Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) framework, with classes providing the opportunity for babies and young children to learn and develop key life skills in a healthy and safe environment.

To book a 3-week trial costing £15 contact Miss Lauren on biggleswade@babyballet.co.uk or call 07719 713077.