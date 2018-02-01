BBC’s Antiques Roadshow is coming to Wrest Park, near Bedford, this summer

The Antiques Roadshow is coming to Wrest Park, in Silsoe.

Fiona Bruce and the team of Antiques Roadshow experts will be welcoming visitors during filming in the summer. So dust off your family heirlooms, dig out those car boot bargains and bring them along for free advice and valuations.

Last year, the programme celebrated four decades on the road with some amazing finds. Presenter, Fiona Bruce, said: “Can this year be even better than our last? We’ll have to go some way to top the most valuable Faberge ever seen on the programme, a correction to Darwin’s theory of evolution by the great man himself and one of the best collections of show business memorabilia ever seen by our experts.

“But I have every confidence we’ll do it and the thousands of people that come along to see us will pull some extraordinary things out of their bags/trolleys/bits of newspaper/suitcases/boats - and one year even out of a cart led by a dog. I can’t wait.”

Producer Robert Murphy said: “We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors when we bring Antiques Roadshow to Wrest Park.

“It promises to be an entertaining day out at the start of the holidays and we’re looking forward to seeing cherished objects and hearing personal stories – make a day of it.

“It’s a great free, family day out and you can see how we make one of BBC One’s most popular programmes. Our team of experts are on hand to help visitors discover the hidden history of their objects – you never know, it might just be your item that turns out to be something very special and potentially very valuable!”

Wrest Park is a spectacular country house, designed to look like a grand French chateau. It also has one of the most complete 18th century landscaped gardens in the country. Operating as a military hospital and convalescent home during WW1 the house has a remarkable history.

The TV crew will be filming on Thursday, July 19. Doors open at 9.30am and close at 4.30pm. Entry to the show is free, everyone is welcome, and no tickets or pre-registration is required. For parking arrangements please check our website.

Visitors are welcome to just turn up on the day but they can also share their stories about the special items they are bringing along using Share Your Story on the Antiques Roadshow website.

Alternatively, email: antiques.roadshow@bbc.co.uk or write to Antiques Roadshow, BBC, Whiteladies Road, Bristol BS8 2LR.

Please check www.bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow for any updates before setting off

More information, frequently asked questions, and parking information, can be found at: www.bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow or on the show’s Facebook page