BBC want ex-couples to take part in exciting new show

How do you get on with your ex? Could you sit down over a meal to have a frank, honest conversation about your past relationship – and all while the cameras are rolling?

Is this going to be super-awkward or is there still a spark? If you’d like to find out, Shotglass Media is looking for contestants to take part in an exciting new BBC Three TV show, Eating With My Ex.

‘We’ll follow each of our couples as they prepare for their date, meet up in a significant location and, over a three-course dinner, ask each other questions about their relationship’, reads an advert on the BBC’s website.

‘Our couples will get the chance to speak their mind, find closure, reminisce or even get back together. It should be a really fun and constructive experience for all who take part’.

If you think any of this sounds like a good idea, the closing date for applications is Friday, 30 March.

Applicants must be between 18 and 34 years of age.

To apply

Call: 020 7691 6000 (standard geographic charges from landlines and mobiles will apply)

Email: casting@shotglassmedia.co.uk

Write: Eating With My Ex, Thames TV / Shotglass Media, 1 Stephen Street, London W1T 1AL