Bear hunt around Biggleswade to help polio campaign

There’s a bear hunt going on in Biggleswade town centre this week.

Biggleswade Ivel Rotary Club have joined a global campaign ‘Find the Bear’ in support of World Polio Day, marked on Wednesday, October 24.

Thanks to the support from local shops, 24 polio bears will be hiding in their windows and the public will be able to take part in a competition to find which shops they are in.

Entry sheets can be purchased for £1 each from Buttons, Howells, Red Kite and Sweet Alley. The first correct entry drawn by the Mayor on Monday, October 29 will win a £25 gift voucher.

Rotary members throughout Great Britain and Ireland are holding Purple4Polio events to raise awareness and donations for the Rotary campaign to End Polio Now and forever.

The campaign was named Purple4Polio because a purple dye is painted on children’s little fingers when they have received their polio drops.

Since Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative over 30 years ago, the incidence of polio has plummeted by more than 99.99%, from about 350,000 cases a year in 125 countries to just 22 cases in 2017 and with just three remaining polio-endemic countries - Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria.

If you would like to know more about Rotary’s polio campaign or other activities contact one of your local Rotary Clubs – Biggleswade Rotary Club, Biggleswade Ivel Rotary Club or Sandy Rotary Club. Visit www.rotary1260.org.uk