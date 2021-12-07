Get ready for a real brass act as a festive performance helps raise vital cash for Sue Ryder St John's Hospice.

Members of Bedford Brass will be performing in ‘Brass, Bells and Tinsel’ on Saturday (December 11) at St Mary Magdalene Church in Dunton.

The Christmas concert will see the 25-strong band play a variety of music, from traditional brass band tunes to festive favourites.

Bedford Brass

The family-friendly performance will raise funds for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger.

Peter Halliday, who has been with Bedford Brass since 1992 and teaches the trumpet, said: “Bedford Brass is a mixture of people of all ages who really enjoy playing. We do it for the love of music. Music has been especially important since the start of the pandemic; it has really helped a lot of people.

“This will be our first proper concert in two years, because of the pandemic. We are really keen to play and are looking forward to entertaining everyone.

“It will be a family-friendly concert to get everyone in the Christmas spirit, with a mixture of music. The first half will be traditional brass band music and the second half will have lots of festive favourites.

“We will be raising funds for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice. I’ve not had anyone close to me who has needed to use the hospice’s services, but I do realise the value of the care they provide. Hospices need as much support as they can get, especially at this time of year.”

Ellie Burke, Community Fundraising Officer at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice said: “At Sue Ryder we believe that the end of someone’s life is the most important time of their life. Our care teams do all they can to make room for the things that matter to a patient – like spending time with loved ones, sharing stories, jokes and memories, and filling their final days with love.

“It’s truly fitting that Bedford Brass’ festive concert will be helping to raise vital funds so someone can experience as much comfort and joy as possible at the end of their life, while creating special memories for local families this Christmas too.”

Brass, Bells and Tinsel will take place on Saturday, December 11 at 7pm, at St Mary Magdalene Church, Dunton, Biggleswade, SG18 8RR.

Admission is adult £5, child/student £3. Please note there are no card payments.

Tickets will be available on the door, on the night. Doors open at 6.30pm.

With figures showing every 4.5 minutes someone in the UK dies without the specialist end of life care they need, national healthcare charity Sue Ryder, which runs Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger, is asking people to back an appeal to help them be there for more families when it matters.

Donations to the appeal will enable Sue Ryder to deliver the expert and compassionate palliative care they are so well known for. Helping to manage symptoms as well as give advice on the practicalities, so that patients and their families can place their focus on filling their final days together with love.