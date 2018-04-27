Bedfordshire Police appeal to trace wanted man

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a man sought in connection with a collision which left a police officer with serious leg injuries on Tuesday.

Jack Mitchell, 18, from Essex, has links to Bedfordshire and north London, although it is thought he may have travelled to Harlow in Essex.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident at Sunderland Road, Sandy, on April 24, in which the officer was left with a broken leg. She has since been discharged from hospital.

Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Jack Mitchell, or who may have seen him, should contact police on 101 quoting Operation Microphone, or by using Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting tool. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111