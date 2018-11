Lovers of new technology are being warned of the dangers of leaving devices plugged in after a bedroom fire in Old Warden this week,

No-one was injured and the homeowner was alerted by their smoke alarm.

Crews from Biggleswade Community Fire station extinguished the fire using a hose reel. It appears that the fire was caused by a device left charging on the bed.

A spokesman said: “Please be careful when charging appliances and where they are left.”