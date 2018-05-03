Beds Growers fire accidental

A fire investigation by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service into the incident at Bedfordshire growers, Biggleswade, on 19 April, has concluded that it started accidentally.

The fire started within the refrigeration unit on the front of the trailer parked adjacent to the main Bedfordshire Growers building and spread first to the rear of the trailer and then to warehouse building it was parked next to.

In 2016 a serious fire to the Four Winds industrial estate, Clophill, was caused after a caravan parked adjacent to the building caught fire.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has issuing prevention advice to those managing warehouses, distribution centres and other buildings that frequently receive deliveries.

Group Commander John Foolkes, Business and Commercial Safety Manager, said: “Those managing warehouses and other distribution centres are urged to ensure that vehicles are not parked adjacent to or close to property as any fires within these could spread to the main buildings. Also businesses should not locate refuse bins or any combustibles close to the building. These should be stored some way from any other buildings to avoid the risk of fire spreading from these.

“As a preventative measure businesses should consider fitting an effective sprinkler system to their buildings as in both cases sprinklers would have suppressed a fire and kept damage to a minimum. Internally, managers should ensure the premises risk assessment is up to date.”

Bedfordshire Growers shop and cafe opened again five days after the blaze.