Beds Police Cyber Hub wins award for its work in safeguarding children

Bedfordshire Police’s Cyber Hub has received an international award for its ‘exceptional hard work to investigate and proactively target the highest harm offenders’.

The team were announced winners of the International Award for Excellence in the Prevention/ Detective of Cyber Crime at the International Digital Intelligence and Investigation Awards yesterday evening (Thursday 15 March).

Over the last 12 months, the Cyber Hub’s workload has increased almost 200 per cent.

Since January 2017 they’ve executed almost 90 warrants, targeting people suspected of making indecent images of children, made 80 arrests, and safeguarded more than 150 children.

In December alone the team secured five court convictions.

Assistant Chief Constable, Mark Lay, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the Cyber Hub for the hard work they do day in day out in protecting the most vulnerable of our society against acts of serious sexual abuse.

“It’s only right that their work is recognised so I’m delighted they’ve received such a prestigious award, as it is a testament to their dedication and commitment to bringing some of the most reprehensible people in society to justice.”