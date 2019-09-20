Bells ring out in Biggleswade for 100 years of Bedfordshire WI

The Bedfordshire County Federation of the WI will proudly celebrate its centenary on September 27.

On that day, at 7pm, many church towers will ring their bells for 15 minutes.

These include: St Peter’s of Arlesey, St Andrew’s of Biggleswade, All Saints of Clifton, All Saints of Great Barford, St Mary’s of Henlow, St Andrews’ of Langford, and All Saints of Sutton.

A Celebration of Flowers is also being held from 10am to 3pm on September 25-27 in the WI House, Adelaide Square, Bedford. Details from the WI on 01234 359538.