Bexhill Scouts fly the flag for Sussex at international jamboree, Norjam

The 9th Bexhill Scout group have been flying the flag for the local area at an international week-long jamboree known as Norjam.

Around 1,000 Scouts from all over the country attended the event held at the Norfolk Showground. The 9th Bexhill Scouts were the only group representing Sussex and Scout Leader Tracey Plim Group Scout Leader says they had a fantastic time. “The week has been packed with events from dawn to dusk and has been a real opportunity for the youngsters to learn from fellow scouts from around the world,” she said.

“We were pitched along side Scout Groups from Egypt, Thailand, Canada and Ghana. The photo shows the parade banner being displayed by the 9th Bexhill Scouts and earned them a place on the front page of the on-site magazine.”

Activities included trampolining, Zip Wire and Circus Skills held within a real circus tent. A break out day took some Scouts to Pleasurewood Hills theme park whilst others went to Colchester Zoo.

Tracey said: “None of this would have been possible without the support of my fellow leaders who gave up their time for the whole week. The Scouts and I pay tribute to our leaders and thank them for the commitment to the 9th Bexhill. The Scouts were able to attend the Jamboree using monies raised from our Jumble Sale held in November last year. A big thank you to all the people who support our Jumbles by given items to sell and buying items on the day.”

The next Jumble Sale is on November 17. Donations are collected all year. To donate call: 07891 762 747.