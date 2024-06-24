Biggleswade bowlers hosts the John Gabbitas Scroll
The local derby between Biggleswade Town and St Andrews was played on Saturday afternoon for the John Gabbitas Challenge Scroll. A very hot afternoon of bowling started at 2:00pm and throughout all of it, Biggleswade mainly dominated.
After a great afternoon, Biggleswade eventually ended up on top. The final score was BTBC 94 - 73 SABC. Biggleswade managed to win on 4 out of the 5 rinks, and our highest winning rink was Bailey, Chris and Elaine.
St Andrew's Captain, Ted Houldey, presented Terry Butt, with the infamous John Gabbitas scroll.
Thank you very much to all those that attended and either watched or bowled in the game. Thanks also to everybody who helped out before, during and after the game.
If you are interested in playing lawn bowls, contact Terry on 07858960888 or email [email protected]. Make sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram and to check out our website.
