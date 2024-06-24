Biggleswade bowlers hosts the John Gabbitas Scroll

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday 22nd June, Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosted the annual John Gabbitas Scroll against rival club St Andrew's.

The local derby between Biggleswade Town and St Andrews was played on Saturday afternoon for the John Gabbitas Challenge Scroll. A very hot afternoon of bowling started at 2:00pm and throughout all of it, Biggleswade mainly dominated.

After a great afternoon, Biggleswade eventually ended up on top. The final score was BTBC 94 - 73 SABC. Biggleswade managed to win on 4 out of the 5 rinks, and our highest winning rink was Bailey, Chris and Elaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Andrew's Captain, Ted Houldey, presented Terry Butt, with the infamous John Gabbitas scroll.

Ted Houldey presenting Terry Butt with the Scroll

Thank you very much to all those that attended and either watched or bowled in the game. Thanks also to everybody who helped out before, during and after the game.