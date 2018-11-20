Biggleswade Carnival Committee host awards evening and appeal for support in 2019

Awards have been made to a host of charities and organisations by Biggleswade Carnival Committee.

Following another successful Carnival Week this year, the Biggleswade Carnival Committee made the awards to local groups and charitable organisations at their presentation night held on Thursday, November 8, at Biggleswade Social Club.

Biggleswade Carnival awards

Chairman Alan Richards was assisted by this year’s Carnival Queen, Kasi-Mai Wood, Carnival Princess, Izzy Walker and Carnival Prince, Elliott Cox,

Alan said: “I’m delighted to be able to present so many awards, whilst having already provided a defibrillator in the town’s bus stop. This appliance is available for use by the public, who can dial 999 in an emergency, receive a code and instructions for use and could save many lives in Biggleswade.”

Amongst the recipients were MacMillan Cancer Support, Biggleswade Safety Group, Biggleswade Scouts, Biggleswade Rugby Club, The Weatherly Centre, The Ivel Sprinter, Preen, Biggleswade Neighbourhood Watch, Angela’s small cell ovarian cancer research fund at The Eve Appeal, Biggleswade Sea Cadets, Shefford Majorettes, the Air Ambulance, Biggleswade Children’s Cancer Charity, Biggleswade Academy, St Andrew’s Church and The Messy Church.

Alan added: “Every year the Carnival Committee organises a range of events to suit all ages, whilst raising money to put back into the community. The highlight of Carnival Week is the Town Parade but we cannot put on a good show without float entrants.

“Please give some thought to supporting next year’s Carnival which is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019.”

Visit biggleswade-carnival.org