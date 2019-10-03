Biggleswade Fire Engine Pull is coming

Biggleswade Fire Engine Pull 2019 is taking place this Sunday (October 6) to raise money for four charities.

The firefighters will be heaving their vehicle along the streets in aid of the Children’s Burns Trust, The Fire Fighters Charity, Sue Ryder, and the Road Victims Trust.

The team has so far raised £448 of their £5,000 target.

Pull times: 11,30am Eagle Farm Road; 11.45am Edward Road/Banks Road; 11.58am Stratton Way; 12.10pm Baden Powell Way; 12.26pm Frankel Way; 12.38pm Planets Way; 12.55pm Opp Thames Bank; 1.13pm Saxon Drive (roundabout); 13.27pm BP Garage; 1.43pm Yorkshire Grey; 1.59pm Baptist Church; 2.11pm Market Square; 2.30pm Brunel Drive; 2.50pm Biggleswade Rugby Club.

A spokesman said: “Even if you’re not up for pulling the fire engine on Sunday, please come out and cheer us along.

“Also, when we finish at the rugby club our local ladies’ rugby team have got a match on, which starts at 3.30pm.

“Come along and join us for some nice barebcue food, and ice cream. If all goes to plan, we should have some amusements and mini go karts.”

Donate to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Biggleswadefep