Biggleswade Fire Engine Pull raises more than £2,700

More than £2,700 has been raised for charity following this year’s Biggleswade Fire Engine Pull.

Every year teams from across Bedfordshire take it in turns to pull a fire engine across the town of Biggleswade to raise funds for good causes. The participants where a harness and are tied together, using their strength and working together to pull the fire engine along.

Credit: BFRS

Throughout the eight mile route, people lined the streets to cheer on those involved while also giving generously.

On Sunday, October 6, the fire engine was led by a mini fire engine which was fantastically pulled along by teams of children.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “It was brilliant to see such a great turn out on Sunday.

"The support we had from members of the public along the route was just fantastic and really helped spur those doing the hard work on.

"All those involved in the fire engine pull itself, both adults and children, did themselves proud as this is no easy feat, and we were thrilled to raise more than £2,700 for four very deserving causes.

"We can’t wait to do it all again next year!”

The money will be split between The Road Victim’s Trust, The Fire Firefighters Charity, the Children’s Burns Trust, and Sue Ryder.

