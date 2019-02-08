Biggleswade Leisure centre gets a facelift

The Saxon Leisure Centre in Biggleswade is set to receive new swimming pool changing facilities costing £1million.

Funding for the new facilities was given the green light at Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive meeting this week.

The extensive work will include reconfiguring the changing rooms so that all of the family cubicles will be next to the learner pool, making them more convenient for families with young children. The locker layout will be improved, with more of the popular larger lockers put in place.

The communal male and female showers in the main changing area will also be replaced with individual shower cubicles, for greater privacy.

The refurbishment work will also replace the toilets and dressing areas and will upgrade the accessible changing rooms.

Councillor Steven Watkins, Deputy Executive Member for Community Services - Libraries, Leisure and Countryside at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “At a time when public services across the country are being squeezed, we as a council are investing more in our leisure facilities. The £1million upgraded Saxon pool changing facilities will help ensure that this leisure centre meets our residents’ expectations of modern facilities.

“We hope that the improved pool changing facilities at Saxon Leisure Centre will help encourage more local people to get involved and participate in this sport. Swimming is fun for people of all ages and a good form of exercise, whilst also being an essential life-saving skill.”

The pool will remain open during the majority of the works which are due to start in March 2019 and will be complete in the Autumn.