Biggleswade store hands over cash to good causes

Shoppers in Biggleswade have been helping to raise funds for local good causes and on Saturday, November 24, they had the chance to see the money handed over.

Biggleswade Co-op ran an in-store event to promote the latest round of the Local Community Funding coming to an end. The causes receiving the cash were The Sandy and Biggleswade Gateway Club, Biggleswade Scouts and Dunton Lower School.

Representatives from each were invited into store to receive the donations and to help thank members for shopping at the Co-op, which has enabled them to receive the money.

Customers were treated to free cakes, with a free raffle for members. Pictured are pupils from Dunton Lower School with their cheque for just over £1,700.