Biggleswade Town come so close to shocking league leaders AFC Telford United

​Biggleswade Town suffered another late blow on Tuesday night as league leaders AFC Telford United scored an 88th minute equaliser to deny the Waders a shock win.

Bottom-of-the-table Biggleswade had led since Dan Izekor’s 17th minute opener, but Matt Stenson’s late leveller earned the home side a point and ensured Biggleswade’s tenth draw of the season.

And Waders boss Jimmy Martin, whilst no doubt lamenting the late equaliser, was proud of the point gained at tough opposition.

He told the club’s media: “I think we were excellent and I think the equaliser has taken the limelight off of how good our performance was. Telford may feel hard done by that they haven’t gone on and won the game after they scored but up to that point I felt we were the better side.

"In the first-half I felt we were brilliant so it’s a real compliment to the lads as we caused them lots of problems.

"If I’d been offered a point before the game I definitely would have taken that.”

Tuesday’s result came three days after a 3-2 defeat at Royston Town on Saturday, with Liam Andrews and Izekor on target – the latter with a consolation second goal deep in stoppage time.

Biggleswade are back in action on Saturday when they host tenth-placed Stourbridge, before then welcoming Lowestoft Town on Tuesday night who are currently in the relegation zone.

*Biggleswade FC are now six games unbeaten in SPL Division One Central after drawing 2-2 with Enfield FC on Saturday.

Dan Bond’s penalty and an equaliser from Rafal Wielblad saw FC come back from two goals down.

Despite being seventh in the league, FC are still 12 points outside the play-off places and 11 points behind sixth-placed Barton Rovers, although FC go to fifth-placed Thame United on Saturday where they could at least put a dent in that gap.

*Biggleswade United drew 2-2 at Kempston Rovers on Saturday to remain sixth in the SSMFL Premier. They go to Winslow United on Saturday​​​​​​​.

