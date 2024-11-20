Biggleswade Town win FA Trophy thriller at Coleshill
Coleshill had a great chance saved in the fifth minute, but Biggleswade’s defence struggled to settle and two minutes later a Coleshill shot found Alex McSkeane who turned the ball into the net.
The Waders were stunned, and the mood only worsened moments later when Coleshill made it 2-0 through Nathan Kabeya.
Coleshill then caught the Waders on the break in the 43rd minute, adding a third goal through Bassit Mandey to leave Biggleswade facing a daunting 3-0 deficit at the break.
Then, in the 59th minute, the breakthrough came. A Josh Steele header found the foot of Cyrus Babaie, who made no mistake, powering the ball into the net to make it 3-1.
From that moment, the Waders were unstoppable. Babaie wasn’t done yet, and just minutes later he latched onto a tight pass, spun in the box, and backheeled the ball into the bottom left corner for 3-2.
But Babaie’s magic was far from finished. A mere one minute later, he completed his hat-trick. The turnaround was complete, and Biggleswade were now brimming with belief, suddenly looking like the side that could go on to win.
The Waders were playing with a new sense of purpose, and in the 75th minute, Steele rose to meet a perfect cross, powering a header into the back of the net to put Biggleswade ahead for the first time in the match at 4-3.
But just as it seemed they might seal the win, Coleshill hit back again, catching the Waders on the break and Mandey scoring to make it 4-4 with less than ten minutes remaining.
But in the final minutes, Biggleswade were awarded a free-kick some 30 yards out, and Nagheeb Ibrahim produced a stunning strike that sailed over the goalkeeper and into the net to secure an incredible win and set up home game with AFC Totton in the next round.