Bingo boost for Sam’s Army fund-raising campaign

A ‘Sam’s Army’ bingo evening in Bury St Edmunds has given a further boost to a fund-raising campaign.

Organised by Holly-Jay Lewin, one of the founder members of the ‘army’ raising funds to help support mum-of-three Sam Petrie throughout her treatment for cancer, the event on Tuesday raised £307.

It was held at Howard Primary School, in Beard Road, and was the latest in a series of fund-raisers which have so far netted more than £10,000.

Sam, 33, was told she could have just weeks to live on December 27, prompting her friends and family to start a fund to financially support her throughout any alternative treatment she might need.

Currently undergoing chemotherapy to help prolong her life, Sam hopes to find a doctor to take her case on.

To support Sam’s Army or get in touch, email samsarmy2018@outlook.com