Bishop drops in to see the help for homeless

Volunteers who are helping homeless people in Bury St Edmunds have been praised by a bishop.

Bury Drop-In, at the Trinity Methodist Church in Looms Lane, was visited by Bishop of Dunwich the Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison to see how volunteers are helping the homeless – some who sleep rough in shop doorways or tents – with food, toiletries, finding homes and work.

Bishop Mike visits Bury Drop-in

The drop-in, which helps people from Bury, Stowmarket, Sudbury and Haverhill, prepares more than 130 meals weekly and welcomes more than 50 people at sessions on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The centre estimates there are more than 100 rough sleepers/street homeless in Bury and the surrounding area, of which 30 sleep on the street and the remainder ‘sofa surf’.

During his visit Bishop Mike heard how volunteers were helping to integrate men and women back into society. Many of the centre’s guests had found accommodation and some had been given jobs.

He said: “The numbers attending are testimony to the quality of provision offered. This work is both highly valued and desperately needed.”

The centre opened in 2015 after Christians from several churches formed a steering group that evolved into the drop-in, which is now a registered charity and opens for six hours a week.