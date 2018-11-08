Blunham village pays tribute to its 21 heroes

Blunham Church has a weekend of events to mark the Service of Remembrance and Great War Centenary exhibition.

As this year marks the centenary of the end of the First World War, the community of Blunham have gone above and beyond to create a wonderful exhibition in memory of fallen soldiers.

21 silhouette soldiers have been sponsored in aid of HELP FOR HEROES - one for each of the soldiers on the Blunham memorial roll of honour from both WW1 and WW2.

Each Blunham soldier has been researched and a short biography on each of them along with name plaque has been created, so residents can learn a little more about the brave young men who lived in the village, and paid the ultimate sacrifice. A spokesperson said: “It’s heartbreaking and heartwarming, all at the same time.”

Residents have pulled together over 4,000 hand made poppies and decorated the church.

The Church of St Edmund or St James is open on Saturday from 10am until 4pm and on Sunday from 10am with the service starting at 10:45 am at the War Memorial and continuing in the church following the two minute silence.

There will be refreshments available throughout. All welcome.