Body found in river in Arlesey

Befordshire Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a river in Arlesey yesterday (Sunday).

Emergency services were called to farm land near Mill Lane at around 11.20am to reports of a body in the water.

A man was recovered from the water but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances and ask anyone with information that could assist them to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Mark Stewart on 101 quoting incident 131 of 16 December.