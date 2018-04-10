Bowlers in Sandy welcome new players as they prepare for summer season

Bowlers in Sandy are celebrating a successful winter season of indoor games and are now looking ahead to playing outdoors.

Members of Sandy Town Bowling Club have had a successful first winter season of short mat bowls at Sandy Village Hall and are organising an open day for potential new players.

The club’s publicity officer, Alan Bailey, says that a regular stream of club members have been enjoying this new facility.

In addition, newcomers have turned up, played regularly and joined the club. Like all members they are now looking forward to the new lawn bowls season which starts Later in April.

To celebrate the new season the club is planning an open day when members of the public can try their hand at lawn bowls.

Admission will be free so members of the public need only to turn up at the bowling green behind the village hall off Engayne Avenue, on Sunday, April 29, at 2.30pm. Beginners are welcome and equipment and coaching is provided but flat shoes must be worn.

Everyone will have the chance to win a special ‘target bowls’ competition.

For more about the club visit https://sandytownbowlingclub.org.uk/