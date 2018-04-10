Boy in hospital after fall in Potton

A child has been taken to hospital after suffering a serious fall in Potton yesterday (Monday).

At 10:10pm Magpas Doctor Richard Booker and Paramedic Kier Rutherford arrived in Potton via a Magpas Air Ambulance rapid response vehicle. They had been called to treat a child who had sustained a serious injury in a fall.

The team assessed the young boy who had sustained a serious leg injury and provided him with advanced pain relief and sedated him at the scene). They then accompanied the patient to Lister Hospital via land ambulance, monitoring his condition throughout.

He was in a stable condition upon arrival.

An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew were also in attendance.