BREAKING: Stotfold schools evacuated after bomb threat

Schools in Stotfold have been evacuated after an apparent bomb threat.

Roecroft Lower School and Fairfield Park have been evacuated alongside Pippin Pre-School.

Pippin Pre-School, on Buttercup Road, issued the following message to parents on Facebook: “If your child is attending Pippin today please can you collect immediately from the Greenacre Centre, we have evacuated due to bomb threat.”

Another parent posted online: “Bomb threat made to my daughter’s school in Stotfold – what a time to be alive! And apparently not just her school either.

“I hope Beds Police are all over this and get the cretin.”

Bedfordshire Police has been approached for a statement.