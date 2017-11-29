Britain First leader banned from Luton re-tweeted by Donald Trump

A far right leader banned from Luton has spoken of her delight after being re-tweeted by Donald Trump.

The US President re-tweeted three posts by Britain First leader Jayda Fransen, titled “Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches”, “Muslim destroys a statue of Virgin Mary” and “Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!”

Fransen later took to Twitter herself to express her delight at reaching Trump’s 43.6m followers.

She posted: “THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, DONALD TRUMP, HAS RETWEETED THREE OF DEPUTY LEADER JAYDA FRANSEN’S TWITTER VIDEOS! DONALD TRUMP HIMSELF HAS RETWEETED THESE VIDEOS AND HAS AROUND 44 MILLION FOLLOWERS! GOD BLESS YOU TRUMP! GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Trump’s re-tweeting of the far right leader has been widely condemned across social media.

Brendan Cox, the husband of murdered MP Jo Cox – whose killer shouted “Britain First” before her attack – also took to Twitter. He posted: “Trump has legitimised the far right in his own country, now he’s trying to do it in ours.

“Spreading hatred has consequences & the President should be ashamed of himself.”

St Mary’s Centre for Peace and Reconciliation, based in Luton, also expressed its disapproval. A spokesman said: “We have met with [Bdritain First]. We have worked to challenge their presence in our town and we have reached out to those impacted by their hatred.

“We are appalled that the President of the most powerful nation in earth has now allied himself with their agenda of hatred.”

Bedfordshire Police successfully passed an injunction against Fransen and fellow Britain First leader Paul Golding in August 2016, banning them from entering Luton or any mosque in England and Wales for three years.