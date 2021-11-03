Adorable guinea pig Jacob who was suffering from painful wounds and a rare eye condition has now found his forever home after being treated by a Bedfordshire vet.

Little Jacob was bought at a pet shop together with two other guinea pigs - but was badly buillied by his two cage mates, resulting in numerous bite wounds.

He also had a noticeable problem with one of his eyes.

Jacob with his new friend

Unable to cope with the situation, his owner gave Jacob away - but luck was on his side when he was rescued by Kate Wright, a diagnostic technician at Davies Veterinary Specialists in Higham Gobion who also runs a guinea pig rescue centre.

This meant that he could be treated as a staff pet at a reduced cost.

Rotating Intern Ula Rzeszutek found numerous infected bite wounds all over Jacob’s body, one of which had formed an encapsulated abscess.

Davies ophthalmologist Adam Margetts also dignosed entropion in Jacob’s right eye - a condition that rarely occurs in this species and was causing his eyelid to roll inwards.

Jacob's bite wounds

Ula said: “Jacob must have been suffering in silence for a long time before he came to Katy’s rescue centre.

"When he arrived there, she realised that extensive injuries were hidden under his thick, long fur. She immediately rushed him to our hospital.

“His wounds were malodorous and very painful.

"On the top of that, his right lower eyelid was rolling inwards, making his eye very sore. This kind of eyelid problem, called entropion, is not commonly seen in guinea pigs.

Jacob has now found his forever home

"Jacob was literally a sight for sore eyes, but we were confident that surgery would help him.”

Ula treated most of the bite wounds medically, but the persistent abscess had to be excised surgically.

“Guinea pig abscesses are problematic as they form a thick capsule which prevents antibiotic penetration - often the only option is to remove them surgically,” she explained.

Ula also performed a procedure to correct lower eyelid entropion. Rodent anaesthesia is notoriously tricky, so experienced rodent veterinary nurse Amy Houghton helped with surgical planning and monitored Jacob throughout the procedure.

While Jacob was in surgery he was also castrated.

Katie said: “Jacob has made a full recovery from all his treatment and is doing really well,

"He’s quite a timid chap - given everything he’s been through this is not a surprise, but I have managed to successfully pair him with a more confident guinea pig and they are very happy together.

“Although I do try to find permanent loving homes for the guinea pigs in my care, Jacob has really stolen my heart and I can safely say he has already found his forever home with me!