Burst water main on the A1 near Biggleswade fixed

Motorists were disrupted on Friday and Saturday after a water main burst in the central reservation of the A1 in Biggleswade.

The incident caused the A1 Southbound between Langford and Stotfold and one lane Northbound to close late on Friday afternoon (January 28), while Anglian Water teams worked hard to repair the damage.

The closure was predicted until early this week, but the issue was fixed quicker than thought, with the road reopening on Saturday evening (January 29).

A1, Biggleswade. Image: Google Maps.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman told the Chronicle said: "Bursts happen for a variety of reasons: change in temperature, ground movement etc; we wouldn’t know the specific cause.

"The repair will have involved a number of teams excavating the ground, finding the pipe, and repairing it.

"This [the repair] was completed during the day on Saturday and the road reopened late on Saturday.

"The reopening of the road wouldn’t be dealt with by the Anglian Water team this would be dealt with by the traffic management companies."