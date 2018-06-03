All you need to do is Just Ask

The ‘Just Ask’ project is taking to the road again to give residents the chance to find out more about social care, health, housing and children’s services.

Over 1,440 visitors joined the roadshow when it was last out and about in 2017 and it will hit Shefford Summer Fete on Sunday, 3 June from midday to 5pm.

The ‘Just Ask’ project is hosted by Healthwatch Central Bedfordshire in partnership with the council, along with Aragon Housing and their residents group (ROAR).

The team will be visiting towns and villages across Central Bedfordshire on board the CHUMS (Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing Service for Children and Young People) bus, to offer advice, guidance and information on a wealth of topics relating to social care, health, housing, consultations and children’s services.