Beds MP is opposed to leaving EU without a deal

North East Beds MP Alistair Burt says he will only vote to leave the EU with a deal, after yesterday’s defeat of the Government on its latest Brexit proposals.

He said: “I am disappointed at the vote against a deal to leave the EU last night. This represented a good opportunity to fulfil the Referendum result, and also set up a good relationship with the EU for the future. This chance was lost through the Labour Party having no coherent policy and putting its own ambition for a general election above national interest, and by a number of Conservatives rejecting the PM’s deal.

“Today I will vote again to leave the EU on the 29th March only with a deal, which I believe is in my constituents’, and the national, interest. The needs of business, employment and citizens’ rights as we leave the EU must now be our foremost concern, as people must be very angry at where we are with a handful of days to go before we are due to leave the EU. I will continue to oppose leaving the EU without a deal.

“It is plainly now for Parliament to decide. It is not the fault of those who voted to Remain in the Referendum, nor the fault of the EU, that we are where we are today.”