Campaign for safer Tempsford crossing gets a boost

Money will be spent on extra safety measures at a Tempsford level crossing, following concerns from local councillors.

Network Rail will put up extra fencing at the crossing, after calls for improved measures by Central Bedfordshire Council.

The company recognises there is an issue at Tempsford and at other level crossings in the area, a full council meeting heard.

It’s spending £40,000 on increased policing patrols in the area, according to Arlesey councillor Ian Dalgarno.

“They have recognised there is an additional need for resources within the Tempsford area,” he said.

“They will be investing extra monies between now and 2024 for additional fencing, and to try and make the lines more secure.

“But they have also offered meetings with ourselves and I will invite local ward members to those and see what else we can do.

“I know there are issues all the way through here on what is one of the fastest pieces of line on the country.

“Network Rail is interested in the joined up working we can do, in terms of public health, through CBC.”

Councillor Dalgarno, who’s the executive member for community services, was asked to write to Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines.

In his reply, Mr Haines thanked the councillors for their interest and said Network Rail invests £840,000 annually on policing the railways.

More than 20,000 of the company’s staff have been on a course run by the Samaritans, councillors were told.

“I welcome the response from Network Rail and I feel it’s very positive,” said councillor Dalgarno.