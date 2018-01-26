Campaigning groups want your support over housing plans

Campaign groups are gearing up for a fight over plans for massive housing building projects across Chronicle country.

It comes after Central Bedfordshire Council posted their Pre-submission Local Plan for the next 20 years for residents to consult on.

Biggleswade Residents Action Group is planning a meeting next Friday and is encouraging people to get involved.

Sinon Denchfield from BRAG said: “Depending where you read in the Plan, Biggleswade is expected to take a further 1,901 houses on two sites and this is on top of the 2,670 already under construction or with planning permission.

“One of the two proposed sites is identified as being of 16 hectares and to receive 401 dwellings, but the site is some 42 hectares and so could possibly take 1,050 dwellings – not 401.

“The second site identifies 1,500 houses. An additional 1,500 are identified so the figure becomes not 1,500, but 3,000.

“So the total for these two sites could be approximately 4,050 dwellings and not the 1,901 identified in the headlines of the Plan.

“Tucked away in appendices there is an additional site to the east of Biggleswade identified within the Plan for future development. This site could potentially take approximately 7,500 more houses.

CBC says its needs 24,000 homes and 24,000 new jobs by 2035. The document is now out for public consultation until February 22. Later this year the final product will be presented to Government inspectors.

The meeting is on February 2 between 7pm and 9pm in the Elgar room at the Weatherley Centre.