Celebrations for new village homes

The first residents have moved into new affordable housing in Gamlingay – taking the number of new council homes built or under construction across South Cambridgeshire to 100 since 2015.

The redevelopment of the District Council’s Robinson Court site saw 32 old bedsits make way for 14 new council homes – ten of which are affordable.

Council tenants with local connections to Gamlingay have now moved in.

Lucie Brown from Gamlingay has recently moved into one of the affordable properties at Robinson Court. Lucie, who works in nearby Potton, said: “Me and my family love the new homes and are so pleased we got allocated one. Me, my twin sons and partner all love where we live. My family live close by so they support me with the twins. The people we have living around us couldn’t be any friendlier.”