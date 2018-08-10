Clifton – bid for up to 130 homes

Struggling to keep up to date with the major planning applications currently hitting Chronicle Country?

Welcome to our column of what’s planned, what’s been approved and what’s heading down the pipeline in the area.

Another month, and already two planning applications have been received by CBC.

On Stockbridge Road in Henlow there is an outline planning bid for up to 45 dwellings. And in Clifton, on land west of New Road, there is an outline planning application for up to 130 dwellings.

In the August CBC Development Control committee meeting next Wednesday a bid for 24 houses on land at the rear of 7-37 Barton Road, Gravenhurst is to be considered. There are 15 local objections to the plan.

A development of 44 houses on Barford Road, Blunham, is also seeking to change part of its approved plans, stating that making three bungalows only to be sold to the over 55s, is too restrictive.

In the pipeline:

> Up to 228 homes Sunderland Road, Sandy.

> Land at Bonds Lane and Foundry Lane Biggleswade, 50 apartments.

> Loft Farm and west of Church Street, Langford, Outline plans for up to 95 dwellings.

> Hitchin Road, Shefford, Outline plans for up to 150 homes.

> Arlesey Road, Stotfold, 161 dwellings.

> Land between 21 and 39 Thorncote Road Northill, outline plans for 10 dwellings.

> Baden Powell Way, Biggleswade, full planning bid for 240 homes plus outline plans for 1,260 dwellings

Total seeking approval so far in August - 175.

Total seeking approval so far in July – 2,194.

The total of approved homes and outline plans for June/July is 1,010.