Council’s petition plea to save Sandy bank

Sandy Town Council is urging Barclays Bank to think again over plans to close its bank in the town.

Barclays announced last month it was to close both its Sandy and Shefford branches next year.

Now councillors have set up a petition asking the banking giant to have a change of heart over its High Street site.

At a meeting of the Community Services and Environment Committee on Monday 20 November members discussed Barclays recent announcement that it intends to close its Sandy branch in February 2018.

A spokesman for the council said: “Councillors expressed concern over the possible negative impact the closure of the bank would have and the implications for local businesses and residents.

“Members noted that while more people are using internet banking there are still many people who rely on banking services within the town and find it difficult to reach alternative branches.

“The Committee agreed that a meeting should be sought with a representative of Barclays and a letter of complaint issued outlining the Council’s concerns and its objection to the closure of the bank, along with the way in which it has been communicated to customers and the community.

“The Council are urging Barclays to reconsider their decision to permanently close its Sandy branch and expect the company to consider the impact the closure will have on the town and their social responsibility towards the community, individuals and businesses who would find it incredibly difficult to conduct their affairs via a post office, online or by travelling to other branches of Barclays.”

A petition has been set up objecting to the closure and can be signed in the Council offices on Cambridge Road in Sandy.

The closure of the Shefford branch, also in February, will leave residents without access to any banks.