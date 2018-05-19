Exhibition for new homes bid

A public exhibition on plans for 161 new homes in Stotfold is being held next week.

Linden Homes plan to build the homes on land off Arlesey Road in Stotfold.

The proposals will be available to view, prior to the submission of a detailed planning application, on Thursday 24th May at the Greenacre Centre in Stotfold between 3.30 and 7.30pm.

Linden Homes’ detailed planning application seeks permission for 2, 3, 4, and 5 bed dwellings with 35% proposed to be classified as affordable and will be ‘pepper potted’ throughout the scheme.

A tree lined boulevard will act as a central spine through the development and there will be green landscaping and a play area for children.

Linden say the scheme would deliver numerous benefits to the local community and Central Bedfordshire Council .