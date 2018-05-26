Happy birthday to town library

To celebrate 50 years at their current location on Cheshunt Road, Biggleswade Library staff organised an all-day tea party, inviting customers, colleagues, ex-members of staff and local community friends to join them.

Party-goers were able to look back over the last 50 years through a wonderful display of old photos and articles about the library, as well as a selection of books from 1968 (when the library first opened on the Cheshunt Road site).

Attendees were able to enter into a special prize draw by reading a bestselling book from that last 50 years.

Local performance poet Leah K Stewart was keen to be part of the celebration and found poems depicting libraries in the past.

Leah was on hand during the day to talk to customers about their views of libraries of the future, which she will incorporate into a poem written especially for Biggleswade Library.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Staff have been delighted by the interest the local people have shown in the celebration, with over 200 people visiting this morning. We feel this clearly demonstrates the continuing importance that libraries hold in the community.”