Help historic Tempsford hall move into 21st century

A Tempsford community group is calling for the public to vote to help it secure £50,000 of National Lottery funding as part of this year’s People’s Projects.

The Stuart Memorial Hall Centenary Project, based in the village, will provide a permanent ramp and surfaced car parking for wheelchair users at the hall, as well as a complete internal refurbishment.

It is one of five groups in the ITV Anglia West region in the running for a share of £3 million up for grabs across the UK.

In each region, the three that receive the most public votes will each receive a grant of up to £50,000.

On Friday 5 April, the hall will showcase its project, the Stuart Memorial Hall Centenary Project on ITV Anglia West News at 6pm telling local viewers exactly why they deserve to win.

Brian Harrison, chairman of trustees, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to raise awareness and support for our work and, with your help, to secure further much-needed funding. We urge local people to get behind us. If successful, this will help us to make an even bigger difference to our local community by bringing the village hall up to modern day standards. The hall was originally built by the Stuart family in memory of their son and other soldiers who were killed in the First World War. With this project we want to re-dedicate the hall to their memory and to make it fit for the Tempsford community for the next 100 years.”

Voting closes at 12noon on Monday 15 April. People can vote once per region. To support the Stuart Memorial Hall Centenary Project visit www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk

Voting opens at 9am on Monday 1 April at www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk. Select the Anglia West region.