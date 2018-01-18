Homes plan ‘is not fair to us’

A Sutton Parish councillor has said plans for up to 37 new homes in the village will affect its whole character.

Sue McClymont was speaking at Central Bedfordshire Council’s full meeting last week when it considered the pre-submission for its Local Plan.

It proposes 20,000 homes and more than 24,000 jobs in the borough over the next 20 years.

But the proposals, which include 2,000 homes and a country park east of Arlesey, 1,500 homes east of Biggleswade and 500 homes at the old RAF henlow site along with 85 hectares of business use, have already met with opposition.

Ms McClymont said the plans for Sutton would double the size of the village.

“Surely this is not fair,” she said. “Housing should be equally distributed throughout the borough.

“Our village status is vitally important to us and we will do everything in our power to protect it.”

Cllr Jon Want from Arlesey Town Council said residents were fully in support of ATC objections during the first consultation, none of which, he said had been changed in the latest plan.

“The plan will be unsound when it comes before inspectors,” he said. He added there was a serious lack of capacity for more traffic on the main A507.

Councillors approved the plan to go out to consulation.

Cllr Nigel Young, Executive Member for Regeneration, said: “Not all the homes will be built in one go, so the growth will be gradual. And it will be delivered with the supporting roads, transport networks, schools, shops, more parks and open spaces, community, leisure and health facilities that, during our previous consultations and engagement events, thousands of people told us were needed.

The public consultation is now open until 22 February (5pm). Find out more at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/localplan. Open sessions will be held at Arlesey Village hall on January 30 and Biggleswade Orchard centre on February 8 both from 3-7.30pm