‘Humilated’ shopper vows to boycott Aldi

A Biggleswade man has vowed he will never set foot in the town’s Aldi store again after being falsely accused of shoplifting.

Bhavesh Dabda, had given up attempts to shop at the store on Monday evening because of long queues, and had put his items back on the shelves.

But he says as he walked through to leave he was stopped at the checkouts and in full view of other shoppers, accused of trying to steal a bottle of wine and searched.

When they found nothing, he says, the cashiers at the Bonds Lane store went back to their tills.

“I was shocked, said Mr Dabha. “Three of them searched me, with no evidence, in front of the whole store.

“I was shocked and upset as I hadn’t done anything wrong.

“They then just said sorry and got back to work.

“I’m never going to return to that store, I just feel violated.”

The 30-year-old, who works in events management in a London University, said: “There are not many people from BME backgrounds in the town and I do tend to get stared at.”

Mr Dabda tweeted Aldi after the incident asking for a response and says he received an apology and a £10 voucher.

“I had asked them about their diversity policy but they said they don’t really have one,” he said.

He said Aldi had told him it could not give any feedback on what action, if any, it would take with the store’s employees involved in the incident.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We have apologised to Mr Davda and have spoken to our employees at our Biggleswade store to remind them of our security procedures.”