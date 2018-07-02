Keep up to date with what’s planned for Chronicle country

Struggling to keep up to date with the major planning applications currently hitting Chronicle Country?

Welcome to our latest column of what’s planned, what’s been approved and what’s heading down the pipeline in the area.

Outline approval granted: 950 homes plus infrastructure on Chase Farm in Arlesey - the town council had objected.

32 homes at St Andrews Way in Langford, the parish council had objected.

Total 982 in June.

Appeal: An outline application for the development of up to 80 dwellings with associated landscaping, open space and vehicular and pedestrian access on land off Sutton Road, Potton.

Being decided on this month (July): Plans for 14 homes in Clifton. The parish council call it a ‘death by a 1,000 cuts’

Outline Planning Application - 14 houses The Paddocks, Clifton Farm Barns Road, Clifton.

Total 28 in July

In the pipeline: Erection of up to 228 homes, together with associated access and spine road, reserved site for medical surgery, care home site, family pub-restaurant site, amenity space, allotment site and associated infrastructure on land to the north of Sunderland Road, Sandy.

Land at Bonds Lane and Foundry Lane Biggleswade, Demolition of existing vacant and derelict buildings and erection of 50 residential apartments with associated vehicular access, car and cycle parking, refuse storage and landscape

Loft Farm and West of Church Street, Langford, Outline planning application for up to 95 dwellings.

Land west of Hitchin Road Shefford, Outline Application for up to 150 New Homes and provision of a new lower school site following demolition of existing site buildings (including No19 Queen Elizabeth Close) (all matters reserved except access)

Land To The South Of Arlesey Road, Stotfold, Erection of 161 dwellings with 35% Affordable Housing, including an access road, landscaping and all associated ancillary works on land to the south of Arlesey Road.

Total so far in July - 684.