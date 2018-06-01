Moggerhanger workshop is to grow

Plans to extend an HGV repair and servicing workshop at Moggerhanger have been approved.

The development at Pip Bayleys Limited at The Ridgeway Business Park will also include an extra parking area.

Managing director Pip Bayley told a Central Bedfordshire Council development management committee meeting on Wednesday (May 23): “The business has grown and expanded, providing a range of jobs for a number of people.

“It’s to apply standards set by Scania that improvements need to be made.”

The whole parking area is expected to be improved, with spaces for six lorries and 33 cars.

“There will be increased benefits from the new parking and to the economy,” he added. “It will help local businesses to survive.”

Conservative councillor for Northill, Frank Firth, said: “I fully support this whereas Moggerhanger Parish Council objects.

“The traffic through Moggerhanger is a problem, with approaching 16,000 vehicle movements a day.

“The scheme will increase this volume on an already busy road,” he added. “But I believe the extra isn’t too significant.”

> A scheme to build three houses on land off The Sidings at Henlow has been rejected after a councillor said it felt “claustrophobic” during a site visit.

Residents objected to the proposals because of traffic and children’s safety issues, as well as a local bat population. Henlow Parish Council is also opposed to the development fearing most of The Sidings isn’t wide enough for the volume of traffic envisaged.

Conservative Dunstable Watling councillor Nigel Young, the executive member for regeneration, said: “I felt very claustrophobic on the site visit.

“If I bounced a tennis ball and it hit the nearest building on Henlow Camp, before rebounding, I could have caught it.”