More plans for proposal to  build new pub

Plans for a new pub on the outskirts of Biggleswade have moved a step further.

The new pub, on land at Potton Road, has already received outline planning permission in 2014 on land bordering Biggleswade Hospital.

In 2017 a Reserved Matters application was approved on the appearance, landscaping and style.

But now McMullen & Sons, have come back to Central Bedfordshire Council planners with a bid to make more alterations.

The original plans for a two storey building with a restaurant and bar on the ground floor and staff quarters above, are largely unchanged although the pub chain is now asking to move the building’s main entrance.

It is also asking for a loss of one car parking space, from the original 78. There will be parking for eight cycles and landscaping around the boundaries and car park.

The main building would see a change to the roof of the main building.

The report, now before planners, states: “The changes to the layout are considered to be minor and would not be of a different scale to the development that has already been approved.”

But the changes would add more floorspace on the first floor.

A pedestrian path is also proposed to link the proposed new pedestrian crossing point to the front entrance to the pub.

“The result will be a popular amenity which will serve the needs of local people and passing trade as well as creating approximately 60 new jobs as it is located close to new housing developments,” states the application.

Hertford-based McMullens was founded in 1827 and has more than 130 pubs and restaurants.