MP urges residents to support case for Bigglewade railway station redevelopment

The campaign to redevelop Biggleswade Railway Station is about to gather momentum as the town prepares to submit its bid for Access for All funding.

North East Beds MP Alistair Burt has this week appealed for support from local residents to strengthen the case being put to the Government.

Following a number of meetings held over the last year, led by Mr Burt, and joined by a range of stakeholders, Biggleswade Station will shortly be nominated to the Access for All scheme to help create step-free access solutions; as well as wider improvements to parking and public transport provision to and from the station.

Mr Burt said: “This is an historic campaign that has tried to get improvements a number of times over the years.

“I am delighted that, with the assistance of local councillors, Central Bedfordshire Council, Biggleswade Town Council, Network Rail, Govia Thameslink and local disability campaigners, that we are now a step closer to seeing these efforts pay off.

“We have held a number of meetings over the past 12 months which have helped to develop proposals and the council have funded a feasibility study which shows the commitment to improving Biggleswade Station and ensuring we have a strong case to put forward.”

The Access for All programme is a Government funded initiative to support stations to create an obstacle free, accessible route from the station entrance to the platform.

With £300m funding available, it is a competitive scheme and bids must show they have well evidenced support from the local community.

Mr Burt is asking for constituents to contact him by October 17 to show their support for the improvements in order that these can be included as part of the application.

Constituents can email alistair.burt.mp@parliament.uk, or by dropping a letter into his Biggleswade office at North East Bedfordshire Conservative Association, St Andrew’s Street.

As the process develops, there will be a chance for full public consultation of the ideas being considered, but support for the initial concept of redevelopment will be very useful at this stage.